Stock Of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Jumped By 24.24 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares stood at 8.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.56, to imply an increase of 11.51% or $2.12 in intraday trading. The EH share’s 52-week high remains $23.24, putting it -13.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $840.59M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 815.27K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 11.51% upside in the latest session, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.78 this Monday, 10/09/23, jumping 11.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.03%, and 24.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.66%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 8.73 million shares and set a 18.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $171.77, implying an increase of 88.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $171.77 and $171.77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EH has been trading -735.46% off suggested target high and -735.46% from its likely low.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 126.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.26 million.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between November 30 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.39% of the shares at 19.55% float percentage. In total, 19.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Axim Planning & Wealth . As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.14 million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.53 million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $30.58 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 10.67 million.