Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) Stock Dropped -15.90% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -10.19% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SLNH share’s 52-week high remains $2.05, putting it -1181.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $5.85M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 783.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

After registering a -10.19% downside in the latest session, Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3109 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -10.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.04%, and -15.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.14%. Short interest in Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) saw shorts transact 0.54 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.