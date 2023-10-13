Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) Stock Dropped -15.90% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -10.19% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SLNH share’s 52-week high remains $2.05, putting it -1181.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $5.85M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 783.62K shares over the past 3 months.
Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information
After registering a -10.19% downside in the latest session, Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3109 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -10.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.04%, and -15.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.14%. Short interest in Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) saw shorts transact 0.54 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.60, implying an increase of 98.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.60 and $9.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLNH has been trading -5900.0% off suggested target high and -5900.0% from its likely low.
SLNH Dividends
Soluna Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Soluna Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders
Soluna Holdings Inc insiders hold 17.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.90% of the shares at 19.18% float percentage. In total, 15.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56684.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is We Are One Seven, LLC with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $33422.0.
We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 39538.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6476.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9510.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 1557.0.