SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -26.32% YTD

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares stood at 2.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply a decrease of -3.75% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SNDL share’s 52-week high remains $3.36, putting it -118.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $400.80M, with an average of 3.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SNDL Inc (SNDL), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNDL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

After registering a -3.75% downside in the last session, SNDL Inc (SNDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.94%, and -29.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.32%. Short interest in SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw shorts transact 16.0 million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.38, implying an increase of 64.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.38 and $4.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNDL has been trading -184.42% off suggested target high and -184.42% from its likely low.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SNDL Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

SNDL Inc insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.46% of the shares at 7.49% float percentage. In total, 7.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.22 million shares (or 3.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 3.25 million shares, or about 1.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.45 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SNDL Inc (SNDL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 8.42 million shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.49 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 6.24 million.