Should You Expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) To Recover From Its 42.42% Gain From Highs?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -19.51% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CBIO share’s 52-week high remains $0.74, putting it -124.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $12.53M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 379.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CBIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

After registering a -19.51% downside in the latest session, Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4500 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -19.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.17%, and -40.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.06%. Short interest in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw shorts transact 71890.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBIO has been trading -809.09% off suggested target high and -809.09% from its likely low.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Catalyst Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) shares are 57.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.31% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -103.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Catalyst Biosciences Inc insiders hold 27.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.75% of the shares at 12.11% float percentage. In total, 8.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 2.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.27 million shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $89110.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52931.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35667.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 11770.0.