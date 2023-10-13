Should FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) Rally After -1481.82% Drop From High?

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -7.50% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The FOXO share’s 52-week high remains $1.74, putting it -1481.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $6.82M, with an average of 5.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

After registering a -7.50% downside in the last session, FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1300 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -7.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.63%, and -18.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.71%. Short interest in FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw shorts transact 1.38 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.