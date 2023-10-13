SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Shares Fall :-981.08% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 5.41% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SNES share’s 52-week high remains $11.20, putting it -2927.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $1.10M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 79.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SenesTech Inc (SNES), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNES a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

After registering a 5.41% upside in the last session, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.84%, and -31.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.03%. Short interest in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) saw shorts transact 56880.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 90.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNES has been trading -981.08% off suggested target high and -981.08% from its likely low.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SenesTech Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SenesTech Inc (SNES) shares are -71.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.42% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.80% this quarter before jumping 80.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 107.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $570k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $940k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $250k and $297k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 128.00% before jumping 216.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.97% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 75.42% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SenesTech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

SenesTech Inc insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.09% of the shares at 1.10% float percentage. In total, 1.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11243.0 shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12592.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 9679.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10840.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SenesTech Inc (SNES) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 4065.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4796.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1582.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 1866.0.