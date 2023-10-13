Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Down -82.07% Year-To-Date

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s traded shares stood at 2.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply an increase of 13.77% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SGMO share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -783.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $99.74M, with an average of 3.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO), translating to a mean rating of 1.73. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGMO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

After registering a 13.77% upside in the latest session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5850 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 13.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.39%, and -43.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.07%. Short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw shorts transact 9.11 million shares and set a 5.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.90, implying an increase of 90.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGMO has been trading -1685.71% off suggested target high and 10.71% from its likely low.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) shares are -65.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.60% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.90% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $10.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.59 million and $27.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -60.90% before dropping -65.90% in the following quarter.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 14.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.69% of the shares at 76.76% float percentage. In total, 65.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.05 million shares (or 9.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.89 million shares, or about 8.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.04 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 6.48 million shares. This is just over 3.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.44 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 2.53 million.