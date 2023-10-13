Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT): Is This The Time To Buy?

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares stood at 8.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.20, to imply a decrease of -2.18% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The RIOT share’s 52-week high remains $20.65, putting it -124.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.25. The company has a valuation of $1.70B, with an average of 17.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RIOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

After registering a -2.18% downside in the last session, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.59 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.11%, and -10.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 171.39%. Short interest in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw shorts transact 31.92 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.35, implying an increase of 46.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIOT has been trading -139.13% off suggested target high and 29.35% from its likely low.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Riot Platforms Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) shares are -31.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -127.66% against 15.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $79.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $57.04 million and $60.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.10% before jumping 63.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.06% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 73.49% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Riot Platforms Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Riot Platforms Inc insiders hold 4.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.11% of the shares at 45.21% float percentage. In total, 43.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.93 million shares (or 9.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $211.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.04 million shares, or about 6.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $142.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.27 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.29 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 50.75 million.