Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Could See A -833.33% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 10.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decrease of -2.28% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PHUN share’s 52-week high remains $1.68, putting it -833.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $21.33M, with an average of 1.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

After registering a -2.28% downside in the last session, Phunware Inc (PHUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1850 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.87%, and -29.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.25%. Short interest in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw shorts transact 9.53 million shares and set a 5.85 days time to cover.