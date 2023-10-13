Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) Is 44.24% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 14.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.44, to imply an increase of 2.80% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $15.71, putting it -1.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.61. The company has a valuation of $57.45B, with an average of 18.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.85 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 1.69. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information
After registering a 2.80% upside in the latest session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.58 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.58%, and 0.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.45%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 32.63 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.30, implying an increase of 5.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.53 and $21.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR has been trading -37.31% off suggested target high and 64.18% from its likely low.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) shares are 31.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -30.25% against -35.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.00% this quarter before falling -27.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $24.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.54 billion and $30.15 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.00% before dropping -15.60% in the following quarter.
PBR Dividends
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 2.32, with the share yield ticking at 15.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.