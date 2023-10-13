Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) Is 44.24% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 14.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.44, to imply an increase of 2.80% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $15.71, putting it -1.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.61. The company has a valuation of $57.45B, with an average of 18.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 1.69. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.