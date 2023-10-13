Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.20, to imply a decrease of -1.38% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The WOOF share’s 52-week high remains $12.57, putting it -292.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.20. The company has a valuation of $858.17M, with an average of 5.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), translating to a mean rating of 2.27. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WOOF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

After registering a -1.38% downside in the latest session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.74 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.69%, and -30.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.19%. Short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw shorts transact 21.73 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.62, implying an increase of 51.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WOOF has been trading -212.5% off suggested target high and -25.0% from its likely low.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares are -66.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.67% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -87.50% this quarter before falling -39.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.65 billion.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has its next earnings report out between November 28 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc insiders hold 64.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.53% of the shares at 178.53% float percentage. In total, 63.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 25.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $191.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 8.18 million shares, or about 3.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26.16 million.

We also have Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.87 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 9.54 million.