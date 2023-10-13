Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 11.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 15.70% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $2.03, putting it -534.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $82.38M, with an average of 3.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.75. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OTLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a 15.70% upside in the latest session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3590 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 15.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.14%, and 39.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.69%. Short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw shorts transact 26.72 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying an increase of 91.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTLK has been trading -3025.0% off suggested target high and -212.5% from its likely low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.7 million.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between December 27 and January 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Outlook Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 60.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.64% of the shares at 27.06% float percentage. In total, 10.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.22 million shares (or 3.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 6.15 million shares, or about 2.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.61 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.58 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 1.13 million.