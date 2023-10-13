Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply a decrease of -4.27% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ORGN share’s 52-week high remains $6.26, putting it -458.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $160.74M, with an average of 2.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Origin Materials Inc (ORGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ORGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

After registering a -4.27% downside in the last session, Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2800 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -4.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.88%, and -21.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.70%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORGN has been trading -792.86% off suggested target high and -78.57% from its likely low.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Origin Materials Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) shares are -72.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -95.00% against 24.90%.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc has its next earnings report out between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Origin Materials Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Origin Materials Inc insiders hold 21.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.60% of the shares at 37.84% float percentage. In total, 29.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.79 million shares (or 5.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 6.55 million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.38 million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about 2.66 million.