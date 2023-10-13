NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Have Gained 212.63% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares stood at 27.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $456.88, to imply a decrease of -2.68% or -$12.57 in intraday trading. The NVDA share’s 52-week high remains $502.66, putting it -10.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $108.13. The company has a valuation of $1128.50B, with an average of 41.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), translating to a mean rating of 1.21. Of 52 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NVDA a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 44 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.35.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

After registering a -2.68% downside in the latest session, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 476.09 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.16%, and 0.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 212.63%. Short interest in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw shorts transact 26.98 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $661.06, implying an increase of 30.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $535.00 and $1100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVDA has been trading -140.76% off suggested target high and -17.1% from its likely low.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NVIDIA Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) shares are 70.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 221.56% against -8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 477.60% this quarter before jumping 320.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 102.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $16.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.63 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.65% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 219.82% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 78.70% annually.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp has its next earnings report out on November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NVIDIA Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 0.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.