NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 9.85% YTD Gain?

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply a decrease of -9.37% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The NCNA share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -139.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $37.63M, with an average of 55420.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 51.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NuCana plc ADR (NCNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NCNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

After registering a -9.37% downside in the latest session, NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8100 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -9.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.72%, and 17.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.85%. Short interest in NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw shorts transact 39040.0 shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.03, implying an increase of 81.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.29 and $4.78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCNA has been trading -554.79% off suggested target high and -350.68% from its likely low.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NuCana plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) shares are -18.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.67% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.10% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc ADR has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NuCana plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

NuCana plc ADR insiders hold 0.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.31% of the shares at 31.54% float percentage. In total, 31.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sofinnova Investments, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 15.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.66 million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.65 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 18775.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13611.0