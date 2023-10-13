Now Is The Time To Build A Position In X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply a decrease of -6.71% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The XFOR share’s 52-week high remains $2.58, putting it -193.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $144.91M, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

After registering a -6.71% downside in the last session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0100 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -6.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.55%, and -26.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.25%. Short interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw shorts transact 10.62 million shares and set a 8.8 days time to cover.