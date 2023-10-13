Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares stood at 14.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.06, to imply a decrease of -2.63% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The PFE share’s 52-week high remains $54.93, putting it -71.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.77. The company has a valuation of $180.98B, with an average of 26.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

After registering a -2.63% downside in the latest session, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.47 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -2.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.24%, and -6.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.44%. Short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw shorts transact 51.08 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.