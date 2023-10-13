Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares stood at 14.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.06, to imply a decrease of -2.63% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The PFE share’s 52-week high remains $54.93, putting it -71.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.77. The company has a valuation of $180.98B, with an average of 26.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.83 million shares over the past 3 months.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information
After registering a -2.63% downside in the latest session, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.47 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -2.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.24%, and -6.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.44%. Short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw shorts transact 51.08 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Pfizer Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are -22.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.39% against -8.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -68.50% this quarter before falling -28.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $14.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.39 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.04 billion and $24.29 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -32.50% before dropping -16.10% in the following quarter.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.24% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -49.98% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.65% annually.
PFE Dividends
Pfizer Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pfizer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.67, with the share yield ticking at 5.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.