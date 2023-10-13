Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares stood at 2.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply an increase of 8.47% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The WNW share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -2600.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $6.24M, with an average of 14.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

After registering a 8.47% upside in the last session, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1340 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 8.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.86%, and -13.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.39%. Short interest in Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) saw shorts transact 73260.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.