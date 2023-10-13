Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares stood at 2.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply an increase of 8.47% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The WNW share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -2600.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $6.24M, with an average of 14.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information
After registering a 8.47% upside in the last session, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1340 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 8.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.86%, and -13.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.39%. Short interest in Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) saw shorts transact 73260.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.
WNW Dividends
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd insiders hold 5.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.35% of the shares at 0.37% float percentage. In total, 0.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20088.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 47980.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8425.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 41954.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7136.0