Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s traded shares stood at 11.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $101.96, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $1.78 in intraday trading. The NVO share’s 52-week high remains $102.07, putting it -0.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.44. The company has a valuation of $346.37B, with an average of 5.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO), translating to a mean rating of 2.11. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give NVO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the latest session, Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 103.91 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.68%, and 5.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.67%. Short interest in Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) saw shorts transact 5.91 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.56, implying a decrease of -6.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $51.10 and $117.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVO has been trading -15.24% off suggested target high and 49.88% from its likely low.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novo Nordisk ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) shares are 20.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.59% against -8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.70% this quarter before jumping 37.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.86 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.53 billion and $6.97 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.40% before jumping 17.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.17% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 40.98% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.80% annually.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novo Nordisk ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 1.19, with the share yield ticking at 1.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Novo Nordisk ADR insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.22% of the shares at 8.22% float percentage. In total, 8.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jennison Associates LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 18.74 million shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.92 billion.

We also have Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 5.93 million shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $606.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.45 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 353.36 million.