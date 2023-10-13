Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Dropped -33.57 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares stood at 12.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decrease of -4.47% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NVOS share’s 52-week high remains $1.00, putting it -222.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $49.67M, with an average of 66.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 55.95 million shares over the past 3 months.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information
After registering a -4.47% downside in the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.57%, and -29.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.25%. Short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw shorts transact 5.43 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
NVOS Dividends
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc has its next earnings report out on July 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc insiders hold 8.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.47% of the shares at 0.51% float percentage. In total, 0.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 3.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.29 million shares, or about 1.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $42977.0.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 1.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35375.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 13405.0.