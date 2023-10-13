Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Dropped -33.57 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares stood at 12.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decrease of -4.47% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NVOS share’s 52-week high remains $1.00, putting it -222.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $49.67M, with an average of 66.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 55.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

After registering a -4.47% downside in the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.57%, and -29.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.25%. Short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw shorts transact 5.43 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.