NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 16.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.30, to imply a decrease of -1.72% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $16.18, putting it -94.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.00. The company has a valuation of $12.62B, with an average of 33.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NIO Inc ADR (NIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.86. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NIO a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.