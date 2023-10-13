NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 16.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.30, to imply a decrease of -1.72% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $16.18, putting it -94.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.00. The company has a valuation of $12.62B, with an average of 33.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.45 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NIO Inc ADR (NIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.86. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NIO a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information
After registering a -1.72% downside in the latest session, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.19 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.87%, and -20.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.92%. Short interest in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 135.92 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.66, implying an increase of 91.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $52.04 and $158.96 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NIO has been trading -1815.18% off suggested target high and -526.99% from its likely low.
NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing NIO Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NIO Inc ADR (NIO) shares are -10.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.76% against -0.90%.
NIO Dividends
NIO Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIO Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.