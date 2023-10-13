Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) Drops -41.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 37.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply a decrease of -7.97% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $3.97, putting it -212.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $1.09B, with an average of 43.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 92.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nikola Corp (NKLA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NKLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a -7.97% downside in the last session, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -7.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.62%, and 46.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.20%. Short interest in Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 195.07 million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.70, implying an increase of 52.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKLA has been trading -293.7% off suggested target high and 21.26% from its likely low.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nikola Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nikola Corp (NKLA) shares are 30.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.04% against 17.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.40% this quarter before jumping 64.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 95.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $16.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.14 million and $6.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -27.00% before jumping 766.20% in the following quarter.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nikola Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corp insiders hold 13.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.96% of the shares at 32.45% float percentage. In total, 27.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.62 million shares (or 5.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 43.28 million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $59.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corp (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.23 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.57 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 16.01 million.