NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ: NFTG) Down -82.78% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 9.51% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NFTG share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -635.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $8.42M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 646.61K shares over the past 3 months.
NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information
After registering a 9.51% upside in the last session, NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7800 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 9.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.02%, and 86.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.78%. Short interest in NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.
NFTG Dividends
NFT Gaming Company Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NFT Gaming Company Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s Major holders
NFT Gaming Company Inc insiders hold 22.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.09% of the shares at 0.12% float percentage. In total, 0.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65680.0 shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45483.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 21608.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14963.0.
Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 1034.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $742.0