NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ: NFTG) Down -82.78% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 9.51% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NFTG share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -635.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $8.42M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 646.61K shares over the past 3 months.

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information

After registering a 9.51% upside in the last session, NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7800 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 9.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.02%, and 86.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.78%. Short interest in NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.