MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) Could Increase In Price By -2207.69% Or More

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s traded shares stood at 13.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LIFW share’s 52-week high remains $1.74, putting it -1238.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $43.55M, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LIFW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1930 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.65%, and 132.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.81%. Short interest in MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) saw shorts transact 9.64 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 95.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIFW has been trading -2207.69% off suggested target high and -2207.69% from its likely low.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MSP Recovery Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

MSP Recovery Inc insiders hold 96.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.45% of the shares at 91.17% float percentage. In total, 3.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.68 million shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Palantir Technologies Inc. with 2.17 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.86 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.