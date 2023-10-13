Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS): Can A Stock Be Down -92.90% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares stood at 35.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.77, to imply an increase of 54.75% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The MNTS share’s 52-week high remains $79.50, putting it -2770.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $5.62M, with an average of 12.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Momentus Inc (MNTS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MNTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$7.09.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

After registering a 54.75% upside in the last session, Momentus Inc (MNTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.3400 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 54.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 136.75%, and -31.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.90%. Short interest in Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw shorts transact 87450.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.55, implying an increase of 95.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.10 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNTS has been trading -3510.11% off suggested target high and -300.72% from its likely low.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Momentus Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Momentus Inc (MNTS) shares are -88.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.65% against 7.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 789.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $400k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 million.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Momentus Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Scoggin Management, LP with 20000.0 shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Momentus Inc (MNTS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 32963.0 shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14182.0, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.