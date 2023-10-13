Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEK) Have Inclined 32.53% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 6.80% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The MTEK share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -40.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $8.67M, with an average of 3.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 528.53K shares over the past 3 months.
Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information
After registering a 6.80% upside in the last session, Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 6.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.02%, and 11.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.53%. Short interest in Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) saw shorts transact 18940.0 shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.
MTEK Dividends
Maris Tech Ltd has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maris Tech Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders
Maris Tech Ltd insiders hold 41.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.10% of the shares at 0.17% float percentage. In total, 0.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Securities, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17873.0 shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19302.0.