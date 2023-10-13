Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEK) Have Inclined 32.53% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 6.80% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The MTEK share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -40.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $8.67M, with an average of 3.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 528.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

After registering a 6.80% upside in the last session, Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 6.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.02%, and 11.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.53%. Short interest in Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) saw shorts transact 18940.0 shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.