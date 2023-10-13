Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -900.0% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply an increase of 3.95% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LSDI share’s 52-week high remains $4.00, putting it -900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $6.45M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.83K shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LSDI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information
After registering a 3.95% upside in the last session, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4600 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 3.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.94%, and -39.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.79%. Short interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) saw shorts transact 29500.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.40, implying an increase of 71.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $1.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LSDI has been trading -250.0% off suggested target high and -250.0% from its likely low.
LSDI Dividends
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s Major holders
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc insiders hold 32.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.97% of the shares at 7.39% float percentage. In total, 4.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 1.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with 0.25 million shares, or about 1.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.29 million.
Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.28 million