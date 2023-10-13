Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -900.0% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply an increase of 3.95% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LSDI share’s 52-week high remains $4.00, putting it -900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $6.45M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LSDI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.