Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) Plunging -13.69% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.00, to imply a decrease of -1.13% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The LAAC share’s 52-week high remains $11.87, putting it -69.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.07. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 5.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.46 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC), translating to a mean rating of 1.07. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LAAC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information
After registering a -1.13% downside in the last session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.14 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.94%, and -9.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.27%. Short interest in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw shorts transact 14.22 million shares and set a 8.68 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.13, implying an increase of 46.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.71 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAAC has been trading -342.86% off suggested target high and 47.0% from its likely low.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts
Revenue is forecast to grow 120.00% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.2 million.
LAAC Dividends
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.