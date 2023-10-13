Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) Plunging -13.69% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.00, to imply a decrease of -1.13% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The LAAC share’s 52-week high remains $11.87, putting it -69.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.07. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 5.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC), translating to a mean rating of 1.07. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LAAC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.