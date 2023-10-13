LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Drops -1.63% From Highs, What Happens Next?

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.75, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The LFMD share’s 52-week high remains $6.86, putting it -1.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $243.20M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 495.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LifeMD Inc (LFMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LFMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.