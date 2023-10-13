Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Drops -271.13% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply a decrease of -1.01% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The LEXX share’s 52-week high remains $3.60, putting it -271.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $8.71M, with an average of 31500.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 85.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LEXX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the latest session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1100 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.15%, and 2.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.57%. Short interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw shorts transact 0.42 million shares and set a 7.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 86.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEXX has been trading -1137.11% off suggested target high and -106.19% from its likely low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lexaria Bioscience Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) shares are -55.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.94% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.00% this quarter before jumping 68.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $170k.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp has its next earnings report out between November 27 and December 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lexaria Bioscience Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Lexaria Bioscience Corp insiders hold 13.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.42% of the shares at 9.75% float percentage. In total, 8.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invenomic Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 48837.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $46761.0.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39100.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 37438.0.