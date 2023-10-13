It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) At $5.80.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply an increase of 27.47% or $1.25 in intraday trading. The PSQH share’s 52-week high remains $35.57, putting it -513.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.30. The company has a valuation of $141.17M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) trade information

After registering a 27.47% upside in the latest session, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.15 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 27.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.48%, and -50.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.65%. Short interest in PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.