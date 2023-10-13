It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) At $5.80.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply an increase of 27.47% or $1.25 in intraday trading. The PSQH share’s 52-week high remains $35.57, putting it -513.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.30. The company has a valuation of $141.17M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.
After registering a 27.47% upside in the latest session, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.15 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 27.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.48%, and -50.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.65%. Short interest in PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.
PSQ Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PSQ Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
PSQ Holdings Inc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.48% of the shares at 91.48% float percentage. In total, 91.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fir Tree Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 6.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.95 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mason Capital Management, LLC with 1.29 million shares, or about 5.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.45 million.
We also have Merger Fund, The and Special Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99999.0, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 0.58 million.