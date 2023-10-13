It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) At $0.18.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 7.77% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ETAO share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -6566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $18.33M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.62K shares over the past 3 months.
Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information
After registering a 7.77% upside in the last session, Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2485 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 7.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.25%, and -41.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.23%. Short interest in Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) saw shorts transact 69990.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.
ETAO Dividends
Etao International Co Ltd. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Etao International Co Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders
Etao International Co Ltd. insiders hold 55.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.75% of the shares at 1.68% float percentage. In total, 0.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84728.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with 60000.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $39300.0.
We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41004.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9665.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 6330.0.