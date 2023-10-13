It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) At $0.18.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 7.77% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ETAO share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -6566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $18.33M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

After registering a 7.77% upside in the last session, Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2485 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 7.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.25%, and -41.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.23%. Short interest in Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) saw shorts transact 69990.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.