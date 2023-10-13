It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) At $2.02.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 2.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply a decrease of -3.81% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $4.80, putting it -137.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $171.76M, with an average of 3.40 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTBT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.
Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information
After registering a -3.81% downside in the last session, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.32 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -3.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.88%, and -6.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 236.67%.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.13, implying an increase of 51.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.90 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTBT has been trading -122.77% off suggested target high and -93.07% from its likely low.
Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Bit Digital Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) shares are 6.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.07% against 15.60%.
BTBT Dividends
Bit Digital Inc has its next earnings report out between December 05 and December 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Digital Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.