It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) At $2.02.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 2.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply a decrease of -3.81% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $4.80, putting it -137.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $171.76M, with an average of 3.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTBT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.