Is Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) Expensive At $1.21? Check These Facts.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SHCR share’s 52-week high remains $2.71, putting it -123.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $432.12M, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sharecare Inc (SHCR), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside in the latest session, Sharecare Inc (SHCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.34%, and 21.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.37%. Short interest in Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw shorts transact 5.68 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.19, implying an increase of 62.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHCR has been trading -313.22% off suggested target high and -65.29% from its likely low.

Sharecare Inc (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sharecare Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sharecare Inc (SHCR) shares are -22.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.41% against 6.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $113.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $116.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $114.62 million and $123.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.90% before dropping -5.60% in the following quarter.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sharecare Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Sharecare Inc insiders hold 9.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.05% of the shares at 47.44% float percentage. In total, 43.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.68 million shares (or 6.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 16.27 million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sharecare Inc (SHCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.87 million shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.03 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 8.51 million.