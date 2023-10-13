Is SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Expensive At $0.60? Check These Facts.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s traded shares stood at 10.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply an increase of 9.76% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ICU share’s 52-week high remains $22.00, putting it -3566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $11.57M, with an average of 41.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

After registering a 9.76% upside in the last session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6699 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 9.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.05%, and 204.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.49%. Short interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICU has been trading -66.67% off suggested target high and -66.67% from its likely low.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) estimates and forecasts

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp insiders hold 86.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.45% of the shares at 54.45% float percentage. In total, 7.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 55375.0 shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28795.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 12405.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6450.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9979.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 5189.0.