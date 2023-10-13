Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Dropped -21.47 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply a decrease of -16.69% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The INBS share’s 52-week high remains $32.00, putting it -10566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $1.37M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INBS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

After registering a -16.69% downside in the latest session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4700 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -16.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.47%, and -80.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.50%. Short interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 5.51 days time to cover.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) shares are -89.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.92% against 6.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.10% this quarter before falling -32.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 154.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $950k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $311k and $356k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 205.50% before jumping 284.80% in the following quarter.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc insiders hold 24.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.71% of the shares at 12.87% float percentage. In total, 9.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3026.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $883.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 12.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 4157.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1214.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3507.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 1024.0.