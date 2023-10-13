Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -70.75% Year-To-Date

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -9.92% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The HYLN share’s 52-week high remains $3.88, putting it -470.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $124.05M, with an average of 5.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -9.92% downside in the latest session, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2250 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -9.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.77%, and -46.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.75%. Short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) saw shorts transact 10.06 million shares and set a 7.82 days time to cover.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hyliion Holdings Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) shares are -55.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.24% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before falling -18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 409.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $260k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $660k and $1.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -60.60% before jumping 788.60% in the following quarter.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hyliion Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corporation insiders hold 31.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.88% of the shares at 46.56% float percentage. In total, 31.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 9.05 million shares, or about 4.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.72 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.4 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 2.33 million.