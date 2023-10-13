Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) On Thursday – Up 7.14% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply a decrease of -3.47% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HYMC share’s 52-week high remains $0.88, putting it -214.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $56.14M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

After registering a -3.47% downside in the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3087 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.47%, and -8.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.75%. Short interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw shorts transact 9.15 million shares and set a 6.61 days time to cover.