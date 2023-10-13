Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -3.21% Loss

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s traded shares stood at 5.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.81, to imply a decrease of -3.21% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The HUT share’s 52-week high remains $4.55, putting it -151.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $401.26M, with an average of 7.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HUT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

After registering a -3.21% downside in the last session, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.21%, and -13.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.94%. Short interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) saw shorts transact 19.77 million shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hut 8 Mining Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) shares are -17.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 15.60%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hut 8 Mining Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Hut 8 Mining Corp insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.61% of the shares at 10.69% float percentage. In total, 10.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.86 million shares (or 3.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 3.47 million shares, or about 1.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.46 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 6.91 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.3 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 22.41 million.