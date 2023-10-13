Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Is Up 56.85% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s traded shares stood at 13.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -6.97% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The HUBC share’s 52-week high remains $23.83, putting it -6519.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $45.26M, with an average of 38.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

After registering a -6.97% downside in the last session, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -6.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 56.85%, and 14.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.91%. Short interest in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.