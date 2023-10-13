Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Is Up 56.85% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s traded shares stood at 13.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -6.97% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The HUBC share’s 52-week high remains $23.83, putting it -6519.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $45.26M, with an average of 38.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.45 million shares over the past 3 months.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information
After registering a -6.97% downside in the last session, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -6.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 56.85%, and 14.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.91%. Short interest in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.
HUBC Dividends
Hub Cyber Security Ltd has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hub Cyber Security Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders
Hub Cyber Security Ltd insiders hold 37.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.68% of the shares at 36.48% float percentage. In total, 22.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 2.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.21 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with 1.55 million shares, or about 1.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.73 million.