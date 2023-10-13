How Much Is UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO)’s traded shares stood at 2.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 5.42% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The WTO share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -1033.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $4.01M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) trade information

After registering a 5.42% upside in the last session, UTime Ltd (WTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3199 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.79%, and -22.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.86%. Short interest in UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.