How Much Is Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply a decrease of -13.00% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The SCLX share’s 52-week high remains $16.90, putting it -771.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $289.18M, with an average of 1.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 747.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

After registering a -13.00% downside in the last session, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.41 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -13.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.08%, and -13.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.38%. Short interest in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw shorts transact 3.28 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.