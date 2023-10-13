How Much Is Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply an increase of 3.49% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BLUE share’s 52-week high remains $8.58, putting it -217.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.58. The company has a valuation of $288.87M, with an average of 3.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.49% upside in the latest session, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.09 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.31%, and -18.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.97%. Short interest in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw shorts transact 24.11 million shares and set a 7.64 days time to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.10, implying an increase of 61.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLUE has been trading -307.41% off suggested target high and -11.11% from its likely low.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bluebird bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) shares are -13.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.70% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.70% this quarter before falling -284.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,174.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $13.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1 million and $62k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,244.00% before jumping 33,512.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.14% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 42.26% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.80% annually.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bluebird bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Bluebird bio Inc insiders hold 0.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.72% of the shares at 95.56% float percentage. In total, 94.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.36 million shares (or 15.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.79 million shares, or about 8.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $23.74 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 13.88 million shares. This is just over 12.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.39 million, or 3.17% of the shares, all valued at about 9.15 million.