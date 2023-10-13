Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) Is Currently -1695.0 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -1.64% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GRTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.59, putting it -1695.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $8.69M, with an average of 4.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.89 million shares over the past 3 months.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information
After registering a -1.64% downside in the latest session, Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2397 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.41%, and 3.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.72%. Short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Galera Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) shares are -92.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.83% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 53.40% for the next one.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.44% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 26.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.40% annually.
GRTX Dividends
Galera Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galera Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.