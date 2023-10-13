Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) Is Currently -1695.0 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -1.64% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GRTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.59, putting it -1695.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $8.69M, with an average of 4.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside in the latest session, Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2397 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.41%, and 3.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.72%. Short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.