fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Slid -2.06% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares stood at 9.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply a decrease of -6.30% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The FUBO share’s 52-week high remains $4.73, putting it -98.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $696.34M, with an average of 8.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for fuboTV Inc (FUBO), translating to a mean rating of 2.75. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FUBO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

After registering a -6.30% downside in the last session, fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.60 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -6.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.06%, and -4.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.78%. Short interest in fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) saw shorts transact 51.52 million shares and set a 3.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.60, implying an increase of 33.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUBO has been trading -110.08% off suggested target high and -26.05% from its likely low.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing fuboTV Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. fuboTV Inc (FUBO) shares are 91.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.23% against -20.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.00% this quarter before jumping 57.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $284.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $379.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $213.18 million and $319.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.40% before jumping 19.00% in the following quarter.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. fuboTV Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

fuboTV Inc insiders hold 3.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.55% of the shares at 33.68% float percentage. In total, 32.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.34 million shares (or 51.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.34 million shares, or about 38.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $38.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the fuboTV Inc (FUBO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.31 million shares. This is just over 19.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.7 million, or 9.91% of the shares, all valued at about 10.99 million.