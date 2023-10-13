For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Is Worth A Shot

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.55, to imply a decrease of -7.44% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The TNDM share’s 52-week high remains $58.82, putting it -255.41% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.97. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2.22. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNDM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.