FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply an increase of 10.16% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The FNGR share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -45.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $352.46M, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.
FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information
After registering a 10.16% upside in the last session, FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.83 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 10.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.87%, and -13.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.15%. Short interest in FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) saw shorts transact 1.83 million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.
FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) estimates and forecasts
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21 million.
FNGR Dividends
FingerMotion Inc has its next earnings report out between October 16 and October 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FingerMotion Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders
FingerMotion Inc insiders hold 48.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.39% of the shares at 2.69% float percentage. In total, 1.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 93647.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.28 million.
We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 83540.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25594.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 41718.0.