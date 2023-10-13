FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply an increase of 10.16% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The FNGR share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -45.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $352.46M, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

After registering a 10.16% upside in the last session, FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.83 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 10.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.87%, and -13.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.15%. Short interest in FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) saw shorts transact 1.83 million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.