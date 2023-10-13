FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Stock Has Dropped -33.06% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares stood at 3.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -12.12% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The FGEN share’s 52-week high remains $25.69, putting it -4043.55% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $60.90M, with an average of 4.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for FibroGen Inc (FGEN), translating to a mean rating of 3.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.