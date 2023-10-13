Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Up 8.18% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -95.26% – Here’s What To Do Now

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply a decrease of -2.65% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $105.60, putting it -9500.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $20.46M, with an average of 4.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a -2.65% downside in the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2290 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -2.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.51%, and -78.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.26%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 7.09 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.