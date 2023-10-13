EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) Have Dipped -79.15% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s traded shares stood at 5.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply an increase of 2.96% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The EZGO share’s 52-week high remains $2.77, putting it -1878.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $10.57M, with an average of 7.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

After registering a 2.96% upside in the last session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1554 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.44%, and -32.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.15%. Short interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw shorts transact 6.0 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.